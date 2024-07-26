DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The dreamy and luscious world that Sex Toy Vending Machine creates with their music is as evocative as it is catchy. Blending shoegaze sensibilities and slacker rock, their mesmerising guitar tones and poignant lyrics are supported by melodic bass lines an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.