The Empty Threats - Evil Eye

Lil Chop Record Shop: Label Launch

Rough Trade East
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
About

Join us for an evening of music and celebration as we unveil the inception of the newest Record Label, Lil Chop Record Shop! Nestled in the heart of London's vibrant music scene, Rough Trade East sets the stage for an unforgettable night of new talent.

Li...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Platonic Sex, Otala, The Empty Threats

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

