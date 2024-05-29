DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an evening of music and celebration as we unveil the inception of the newest Record Label, Lil Chop Record Shop! Nestled in the heart of London's vibrant music scene, Rough Trade East sets the stage for an unforgettable night of new talent.
