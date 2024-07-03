Top track

Rafa Barrios - Forze

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rafa Barrios / Raven Savere / Lilly Bombas

SILO Brooklyn
Wed, 3 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rafa Barrios - Forze
Got a code?

About

Rafa Barrios has one word to describe his musical style: "Fiesta." The self-described studio addict, touring DJ, and label manager grew up in Southern Spain and discovered house music in his teenage years. He immediately dove headfirst into the world of el...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn, Nervous, & Trust Us.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rafa Barrios

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.