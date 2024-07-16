DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Pub Quiz

The Old Queens Head
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:00 pm
From £5
About

Every Tuesday our legendary hosts guide you through a mental maze of dodgy knowledge and general ridiculousness, so if you reckon you’ve been there, done that & won the bar tab down the local with your old man, book a ticket and get involved!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

