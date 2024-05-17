Top track

Beyoncé - Countdown

Fandom: Beyoncé Renaissance Club

Rescue Rooms
Fri, 17 May, 10:30 pm
PartyNottingham
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get in Formation: Renaissance is coming to Rescue Rooms!

FANDOM DJs & PERFORMERS: Our DJs will be playing Beyonce all night long, from Crazy In Love to Cuff it.

DRINKS DEALS: Enjoy exclusive Fandom deals on Lemonade cocktails & Single Ladies Shooters!

Ages 18+
Presented by Fandom.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rescue Rooms

The Rescue Rooms, Masonic Pl., Nottingham, England NG1 5JT, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm
Accessibility information

