DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sounday | Jas Penuela (Open To Close)

LISTEN
Sun, 19 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sounday, Listen's newest way to close out the weekend, returns this May 19th for an open-to-close set by Jas Penuela.

For table reservations, contact: (347) 504-1535

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.