SHEE + support from DJ Spooge

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Irish DJ & producer SHEE takes over the 91 turntables on June 22nd with his own flavour of house music + support from up and coming DJ Spooge.

ABOUT SHEE

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Shee

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

