DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eric Bell live in DTLA

The Stowaway
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Keyboard player, arranger and composer Eric Bell joins us at The Stowaway in DTLA. Fusing a wide range of styles, Eric Bell will take you on a journey of sounds with his keyboard / piano skills.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.