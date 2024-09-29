DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los Campesinos!

The Crossing
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The UK’s first & only emo band, Los Campesinos! have become one of the most important and influential cult acts in the country since they formed in the mid-2000s. Starting out in the Cardiff indie scene and soundtracking Budweiser adverts, the seven-piece’...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Campesinos!

Venue

The Crossing

1 Milk St, Digbeth, Birmingham B5 5SU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.