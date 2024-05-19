DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pent & Joni all night at Rash

Rash Bar NYC
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunday night at Rash

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rash
Lineup

pent

Venue

Rash Bar NYC

941 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

