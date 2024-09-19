DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mista Trick Collective

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 19 Sept, 8:00 pm
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Swing n Bass DJ and Producer Mista Trick brings his live show to Hoots!

Mixing vintage, vaudeville vibes with distinctly down and dirty drum n bass, Mista Trick sounds like the love-child of a wartime knees-up and a 90s rave.

Come join us for a dance!

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mista Trick

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
