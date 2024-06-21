DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins: Very Special Guest [5 Hour Set]

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 21 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
First Origins Free Party at Venue MOT joined with a very special guest!

🎨: @vicboyle

important ticket information

🍊 ticket time requirements must be adhered to.

🍊 late arrivals will have to pay a surcharge a...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

