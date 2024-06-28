Top track

WXPN Welcomes Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s obvious listening to Sarah Shook and the Disarmers’ clear-eyed, biting, and unafraid songs that integrity is the most important thing to the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, country-punk outfit.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meaghan Farrell, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

This show is primarily standing; however, there will be seats available for those that need it due to health or mobility.

