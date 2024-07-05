Top track

Megatheria - Glass Mantis

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Megatheria/RUGBURN/Plastic Mystic

Skylark Lounge
Fri, 5 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Megatheria - Glass Mantis
Got a code?

About

Megatheria

with RUGBURN and Plastic Mystic

Megatheria is an instrumental post-metal trio who weave crushing heaviness with meditative introspection, creating a hypnotic atmosphere both massive and ethereal. They are based out of Denver.

Doors at 8:00, s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Megatheria, Plastic Mystic, RUGBURN

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.