Tapes4us Records

Cadavra
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TAPES4US RECORDS organiza un nuevo concierto en Madrid: Surekid aterriza de nuevo en Madrid para presentar su nuevo álbum titulado "Shinigami - The return of the Shinobi", acompañado del sevillano Javier Laocoonte, que nos brindará algún adelanto***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Javier Laocoonte, CKGK

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

