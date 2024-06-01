DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Love 80's

Esagono Beach Club
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJCatania
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopo l'ultima edizione Sold-Out di fine stagione ritorna: "I Love 80's" lo show-event anni 80 piu' grande d'Italia.

Sabato 1 Giugno, Rivivi insieme a noi il decennio ottanta con la musica, gli spettacoli, le scenografie e i costumi della migliore generazi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da I Narcisi Eventi.

Venue

Esagono Beach Club

Via Antonello Da Messina 46, 95125 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

