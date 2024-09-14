DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keep Hush Day Festival

Central Warehouse
Sat, 14 Sept, 3:00 pm
DJBristol
Our biggest bash yet is coming to Bristol’s Central Warehouse on 14 September. We’re going indoors AND outdoors for an all-out celebration of Bass music ~ and what better city to do it in?

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Central Warehouse

17-18 Wellington Rd, BS2 9DA, Bristol, Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

