Happy Mondays Comedy : Rory O' Hanlon & more

Fox & Firkin
Mon, 13 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Monday 13th May 2024 : Happy Mondays Comedy at The Fox & Firkin Lewisham : Rory 'O Hanlon, Jack Scullion , Shruti Sharma , Madame Chandelier , Bilal Rashid , Angus Duncan & host Sion James

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rory O Hanlon, Madame Chandelier, Sion James

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

