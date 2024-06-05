DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
5PM DOORS // 7PM SHOW START // $25 ADVANCE (+fees) // $25 AT THE DOOR
ABOUT NATHAN GRAHAM
Born and raised in Chicago, Graham meshes South Side Blues with Nashville Americana, beginning his career backing blues singers at famous haunts like Buddy Guy’s Le...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.