Boogie Wonderland 70s Disco - Early Club

Komedia Brighton
Fri, 3 May, 8:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Want to go to the club but can’t stay awake for doors? Same! Now we don’t have to with the new early club edition of Boogie Wonderland!

Boogie Wonderland is back at Komedia spinning the best tunes from the 1970s. Nothing but good rhythms from the decade,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Komedia Brighton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

