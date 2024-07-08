Top track

BAD COP / BAD COP w/ Oceanator and Soul Meets Body

Metro Baltimore
Mon, 8 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$22.66

About Bad Cop Bad Cop

The feminist punk rock of California band Bad Cop / Bad Cop is characterised by big melodies, heavy guitar riffs and politically charged lyrics sung in three-part harmony. Their album, Warriors (2017), was a vessel for the band’s furious clapbacks to Trump Read more

Event information

Feed The Scene Presents:

BAD COP BAD COP

w/ Oceanator and Soul Meets Body

Monday July 8th, 2024

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

All Ages

Presented by Feed The Scene
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oceanator, Bad Cop Bad Cop

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

