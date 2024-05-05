Top track

Frank Turner - Letters

Frank Turner: World Record Attempt @ The Underworld

The Underworld
Sun, 5 May, 3:30 am
GigsLondon
From £24

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an acoustic out-store performance with Frank Turner at The Underworld in Camden, celebrating the release of his brand new record 'Undefeated', released via Xtra Mile.

As he approaches two huge landmarks - his 3000th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Turner

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open3:30 am
500 capacity
Accessibility information

