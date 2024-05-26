DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

indigeno

Postwar Cinema Club
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 am
Food & drinkParma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

INDIGENO è una fiera del vino naturale e dei piccoli produttori agricoli.

Organizzato da PWCC, FIENO e WINE GOVERNO, INDIGENO offre un'esperienza unica dove i partecipanti possono immergersi nel mondo dei vini naturali. Questo evento celebra le pratiche a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PWCC.

Venue

Postwar Cinema Club

Strada Vallazza 36, 43126 Parma Parma, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.