DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Niko B: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 28 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £16.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Niko B. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'dog eat dog world food' released via Believe.

Tickets for this event also include a physical...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niko B

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

