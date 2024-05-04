Top track

Tommy Cossack & The Degenerators - Skulker

DEGENERATION INC. presents: TC & THE DEGENERATORS ALBUM LAUNCH PARTY

The George Tavern
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEGENERATION INC. has a special finding to announce: The release of TC & The Degenerators debut album! We have been working hard in the lab with a multitude of volatile elements to uncover this egregious discovery, and today we share it with you, the layma...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morreadoras, Middleman , Tommy Cossack & The Degenerators

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

