DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brat, Bonginator, Wolfblitzer

Community Enrichment Center, Fort Collins
Sat, 4 May, 6:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
Selling fast
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brat, Bonginator, Wolfblitzer, Aleister Cowboy, Old Skin, Violent Testimony

All ages
Presented by Front Range Fury
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Community Enrichment Center, Fort Collins

1825 East Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.