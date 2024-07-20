Top track

Palms Trax - Equation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dantz Festival 2024: Sábado (Illumbe)

Illumbe
Sat, 20 Jul, 3:30 pm
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
€48.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Palms Trax - Equation
Got a code?

About

Apparat + Palms Trax + Hunee + Kittin + Call Super + Ian Pooley + Javier Carballo + Topanga Kiddo + LaMia Mari + YX3

Uztailak 20 julio 2024

Illumbe

Dantz Festival 2024

Donostia - San Sebastián

Info: www.dantz.eu/festival

Menores de 16 años deben de ir acompañados de un adulto.
Organizado por Dantz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
LaMia Mari, Topanga Kiddo, Ian Pooley and 6 more

Venue

Illumbe

Miramon Pasealekua 2, 20014 Donostia, Guipúzcoa, España
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.