Panchiko + Alberta

Trabendo
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Super! présente PANCHIKO en concert à Paris

Première partie : Alberta

Le 21 juillet 2016, un utilisateur du forum /mu/ de 4chan a posté une photo d'un CD démo qu'il avait découvert dans un magasin à Nottingham, au Royaume-Uni : intitulé D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Panchiko

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris

Doors open8:00 pm

