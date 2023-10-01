Top track

A Ladder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gengahr

The Cluny
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

16+ (16/17yrs with an adult)

Presented by The Kids Are Solid Gold.

Lineup

Gengahr

Venue

The Cluny

36 Lime Street, Newcastle NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

