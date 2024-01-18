Top track

JEY BROWNIE & FLEM KGB - Cadenacer (feat. Tiakola)

Jey Brownie

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€23

About

Jey Brownie sait tout faire. Il est de ces artistes qui s'épanouissent dans la diversité et la versatilité musicale, que l'on ne peut cantonner à un genre. C'est dans son ADN, certes, mais également dans sa nouvelle mixtape, Faits divers.

Présenté par KRP Prod et Live Affair
Lineup

Jey Brownie

Venue

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)

27 Pl. du Colombier, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

