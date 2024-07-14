DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abbonamento LET'S Festival 2024

Orto di San Matteo
12 Jul - 14 Jul 2024
GigsCastelfranco di Sotto
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'abbonamento al buio di LET'S 2024. Fidati di noi e assicurati 2 incredibili giornate di festival.

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada & LET'S FESTIVAL

Venue

Orto di San Matteo

Via Solferino, 1, 56022 Castelfranco di Sotto PI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

