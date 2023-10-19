DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Con I Tasti Che Ci Abbiamo

Teatro Colosseo
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
From €50.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Tredici canzoni urgenti" è il dodicesimo album in studio del cantautore italiano Vinicio Capossela.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Vinicio Capossela

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.