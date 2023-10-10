DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SYNTHICIDE: S Y Z Y G Y X, Nuxx Vomica, Hexx Head

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 10 Oct, 6:30 pm
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Synth darling, S Y Z Y G Y X, headlines this stacked SYNTHICIDE with EBM duo Hexx Head and Lal.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Hexx Head, S Y Z Y G Y X

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

