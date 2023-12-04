Top track

Becoming the Bull

Atreyu

Backstage BTM
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.81

About

Atreyu est un groupe au sens premier du terme : ce sont avant tout cinq amis qui créent de la musique pour eux-mêmes autant que pour leurs fans. Avec 20 ans de carrière et 8 albums acclamés par la critique, le quintet Californien n’a plus rien à prouver. C Read more

Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Atreyu

Venue

Backstage BTM

92 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

