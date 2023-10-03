Top track

King of the Slugs

FAT DOG

Scala
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

King of the Slugs
About

FORM & Bad Vibrations Present

Lineup

Getdown Services, Wooze, Fat Dog

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

