DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ein Leben weit weg von hier; gelebt in den Extremen und deren Emotionen. Diese Themen bespielt „Nkalis" (Niklas Halm, 25) in seinen Texten. Der gebürtige Münchner wuchs in Malaysia zwischen glamourösen Hochhaus-Penthouses und Wellblechhütten auf. Durch die...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.