Top track

Nkalis - No Fair

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nkalis | »Never Sober« Tour 2023

Häkken
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nkalis - No Fair
Got a code?

About

Ein Leben weit weg von hier; gelebt in den Extremen und deren Emotionen. Diese Themen bespielt „Nkalis" (Niklas Halm, 25) in seinen Texten. Der gebürtige Münchner wuchs in Malaysia zwischen glamourösen Hochhaus-Penthouses und Wellblechhütten auf. Durch die...

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Grossstatttraum, Innsite Booking & The Pick
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Prettyboys, NKalis

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.