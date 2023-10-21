DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Madame Loyal Festival - Bordeaux 21 octobre

Madame Loyal Bordeaux - Parc des expositions
Sat, 21 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJBordeaux
From €43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Madame Loyal Festival (évènement interdit aux moins de 18 ans)

21 octobre , Bordeaux

50 000m2

Six scènes

Des jeux et animations

Des performeurs

Plus de 30 live et dj set

Rejoignez l'expérience Madame Loyal pour 12h de fête foraine électronique le 21 Read more

Présenté par SASU EPISODE

Lineup

11
Madame Loyal, Angerfist, Astrix and 11 more

Venue

Madame Loyal Bordeaux - Parc des expositions

Cours Jules Ladoumègue, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open4:00 pm

