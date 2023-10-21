DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Madame Loyal Festival (évènement interdit aux moins de 18 ans)
21 octobre , Bordeaux
50 000m2
Six scènes
Des jeux et animations
Des performeurs
Plus de 30 live et dj set
Rejoignez l'expérience Madame Loyal pour 12h de fête foraine électronique le 21
