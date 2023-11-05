DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In 2020, the world changed forever, as three time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson moved to Scotland. Now he's travelling around the still-just-about United Kingdom to tell you how it's working out. For him and for the Scots.
You might rememb...
