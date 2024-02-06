Top track

grentperez - Cherry Wine

Grentperez

Point Ephémère
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après un concert ultra complet au Pop-Up du Label en novembre dernier, Grentperez revient à Paris pour un show exceptionnel le 13 septembre prochain au Point Éphémère !

L'optimisme n'est pas toujours au rendez-vous. C'est pourquoi nous avons besoin de...

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16ans doivent être accompagnées d'un adulte.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

grentperez

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

