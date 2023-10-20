DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday October 20th with adan diaz
Doors 7pm, Show 730pm
$20 Advance, $24 Day of Show
16+
spotify and artist presale 5/3 11am - 5/4 11:59pm mst
-- JAWNY --Too much thinking can get in the way of good art. That's the philosophy that indie singer/songw
