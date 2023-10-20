Top track

JAWNY

Club Congress
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday October 20th with adan diaz

Doors 7pm, Show 730pm

$20 Advance, $24 Day of Show

16+

spotify and artist presale 5/3 11am - 5/4 11:59pm mst

JAWNY

Best Life Presents

Lineup

JAWNY

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Doors open7:00 pm

