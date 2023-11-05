Top track

Say Yes Dog - A Friend

Say Yes Dog + Bokeh

MOTH Club
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With floating lightness, driving hooks and melodic heights, Say Yes Dog show the musical development of their brilliant electro pop. Following their interstellar tour with the "Voyage" album in 2019, paying tribute to the retro-futuristic sounds of synth-p Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

BOKEH, Say Yes Dog

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

