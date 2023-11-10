Top track

Breathe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alfa Mist

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Breathe
Got a code?

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Today, East London artist, producer and label founder, Alfa Mist announces his forthcoming new record Variables out April 21st, his s Read more

Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Alfa Mist

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.