LEÏTI - Apocalipsi Tour

MAMBA
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMurcia
€16.50

About

Trás el lanzamiento completo del albúm APOCALIPSI, LEÏTI anuncia su gira por ciudades nacionales en donde tras sus sold out en Madrid y Barcelona, hará llegar el apocalipsis al resto de ciudades de la peninsula.

Leïti Sene es uno de los talentos globales Read more

Organizado por Polar
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

LEÏTI

Venue

MAMBA

Carril Molino De Nelva 10, 30007 Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

