Malevolence + Sylosis + Guilt Trip + JFTD

Legend Club
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Malevolence Tour

Questo è un evento 14+

Presentato da Erocks Production.

1
Malevolence, Sylosis, Guilt Trip and 1 more

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

