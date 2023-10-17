Top track

Confirmation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Westerman

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Confirmation
Got a code?

Event information

.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Westerman

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.