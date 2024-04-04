Top track

Petrouchka (feat. PLK)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PLK

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Petrouchka (feat. PLK)
Got a code?

About

Avec 1 million d’albums vendus, + de 2,5 milliard de streams, une présence continue au top single et en radio depuis 5 ans, PLK sort « 2069 » son nouveau projet conceptuel, crée en direct avec sa communauté. Les morceaux envahissent les 10 premières places Read more

Arachnée Productions présente
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

PLK

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.