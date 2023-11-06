Top track

Youth Lagoon - 17

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Youth Lagoon

Église Saint-Eustache
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival présente : Youth Lagoon en concert le 06 novembre 2023 à L'Église Saint-Eustache.

En 2016, Trevor Powers a fermé la porte de Youth Lagoon. "J'avais l'impression d'être pris dans un étau", explique-t-il. "Même si c'était ma mus Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Youth Lagoon

Venue

Église Saint-Eustache

2 Impasse Saint-Eustache, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

