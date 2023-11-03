Top track

Caroline Polachek - Welcome To My Island

C2C FESTIVAL 2023 | GOLDEN PASS

Lingotto
3 Nov - 5 Nov
GigsTorino
€90

About

03 / 04 NOVEMBER | LINGOTTO, TORINO / EUROPA

03 NOVEMBER FEATURING: AVALON EMERSON°, CAROLINE POLACHEK°, EVIAN CHRIST°, HAGOP TCHAPARIAN°, LUCRECIA DALT, MARINA HERLOP, NICK LEÓN, OVERMONO°, SPACE AFRIKA, TWO SHELL°

04 NOVEMBER FEATURING: FLYING LOTUS°, Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.

Lineup

21
Avalon Emerson, Caroline Polachek, Evian Christ and 21 more

Venue

Lingotto

Via Nizza 280, 10126 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

