Camden Rocks Club

The Underworld
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Muse, Paramore... Camden Rocks are back to bring all the best tunes to Camden Town's iconic The Underworld, weekly. It's not every day a club night spins indie-rock icons over electronics. Purchase tickets for guaranteed entry!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Camden Rocks Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
500 capacity
