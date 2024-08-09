Top track

Laing

Draussen im Grünen
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
From €38.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Laing" kommen für eine exklusive Show nach Hamburg! Die sympathische Berliner all- female Band rund um Frontfrau, Songschreiberin und Produzentin Nicola Rost spielen im Sommer eins ihrer momentan seltenen Konzerte außerhalb Berlins.

Gemeinsam mit den Sän...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Gastspielreisen A division of FKP Scorpio Konzertproduktionen GmbH, & Draussen Im Grünen
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laing

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

